India’s trade deficit fells to $23.76 billion in December

Mumbai: Merchandise exports from India declined by 12.2% to $34.48 billion in December 2022. The merchandise exports from the country was at $39.27 billion in December 2021. Imports in December 2022 also declined to $58.24 billion. It was at $60.33 billion in the same December 2021. Data released by the Union Commerce and Industries Ministry revealed this.

The merchandise trade deficit fell to $23.76 billion in December. It touched a 7-month low of $23.89 billion in November. Trade deficit is the difference between imports and exports of the country.

During April-December this fiscal the country’s overall exports rose by 9% to $332.76 billion. Imports during the period increased by 24.96% to $551.7 billion.