MG Motor unveils all-electric SUV Marvel R: Details

Mumbai: MG Motor has unveiled its all-electric Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) Marvel R at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The compact SUV is already available in the European market and may start selling in India soon. MG claims a WLTP-certified range of 402 km for the Marvel R.

The SUV coupe is available in 3 variants globally namely Comfort, Luxury and Performance. While the Comfort and Luxury have a WLTP range of 402 km, the Performance variant can run for 370 km on a single charge.

The SUV has a wheelbase of 2,804 mm. It is 4,674 mm long and 1,919 mm wide. It is powered by a tri-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) setup that generates 284 bhp of max power and 665 Nm of peak torque. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 50 kmph in just 1.8 seconds and 0 to 100 kmph in 4.9 seconds.

The car is s equipped with a Bose audio system, slim air vents, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and ambient lights. The MG Marvel R also gets a 19.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster along with a wireless charger.