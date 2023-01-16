Notice to close mosque in residential area is issued by Belagavi civic body

A notice to close the contentious Fathima Mosque built in a residential neighbourhood of Karnataka’s Belagavi district has been issued by the Belagavi Municipal Corporation.

The corporation’s notification came less than a week after Sri Ram Sene’s leader Pramod Muthalik threatened to storm the mosque with his followers and destroy it if nothing was done in the following seven days.

The Wakf Board Officer received a notice from the Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Belagavi District instructing him to close the mosque in Sarathi Nagar.

Pramod Muthalik, the leader of Sri Ram Sene, said that the Mosque in Beagavi was built in contravention of the land regulations less than a week ago, on January 16.

In addition, he gave the corporation one week to destroy the mosque and threatened to destroy it himself and his squad if the local body did not act.

‘I’m telling the Belagavi Municipal Corporation,’ Pramod Muthalik remarked. The term ‘Sarathi colony chalo’ will be used by Sri Rama Sene to demand the demolition of the mosque if it is not destroyed within a week. ‘Let’s see who or what can stop us.’

‘You’re always telling us to obey the law. You’re at such a low level. Despite there being records, you engage in hooliganism. Municipal Corporation Commission, you are not here for Congress or Islam; you are here for justice and the law. Stay if you are working. Otherwise, you ought to resign and depart,’ the Sri Ram Sene head continued.