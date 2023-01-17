Android phones to become more expensive in India because of the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) latest ruling

Google has issued a warning regarding Android phones, noting that as a result of the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) most recent decision, smartphones will cost higher in India. It is rumoured that costs may rise for manufacturers of equipment, app developers, and ultimately, consumers.

Google also said that in addition to raising expenses, the new antitrust ruling to change how the business distributes its Android platform may also pose security dangers to consumers. Given that Google powers 97% of Indian cellphones, the scope of any cost shift will be more extensive.

This comes after CCI fined Google $161 million for abusing its dominant position in Android back in October of last year. A fine was also imposed on the firm for misusing its influence through Play Store.

It had also asked the tech giant to change restrictions imposed on smartphone makers related to pre-installing apps as the tech company licenses its Android system to smartphone makers.

Experts argued that Google’s imposition of restrictions is anti-competitive, for example, mandatory pre-installation of its apps. On the other hand, the company say that such agreements help keep Android free.