Bella Ramseyadmits her gender fluidity and says, ‘It was exhilarating if someone called me he.’

Bella Ramsey, who played Mildred Hubble in The Worst Witch and Lyanna Mormont in the Game of Thrones series, has admitted that she is gender-fluid. She presently appears in the critically praised new HBO series The Last Of Us with Pedro Pascal. In a recent interview with The New York Times, the actress discussed her gender identity in detail.

She remarked, ‘I believe my gender has always been pretty flexible. When someone addressed me as ‘she’ or ‘her,’ I didn’t give it any thought. But I was aware that it was a little exciting if someone addressed me as ‘he.’ ‘

Bella Ramsey also admitted that while filling out forms, she selects the non-binary option. ‘I’m a person first and foremost. It’s not something I especially enjoy being gendered. However, I couldn’t give a damn about pronouns,’ she admitted.