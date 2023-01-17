BJP leader JP Nadda’s video doctored, FIR filed against Congress leaders

Lalan Kumar, the media coordinator for the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Congress, has been the subject of a First Information Report (FIR) for posting an edited video of JP Nadda, the head of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The FIR claims that Kumar tweeted a video of Nadda saying, ‘BJP government means rape,’ while speaking at a gathering of the general public in Tripura.

Shailendra Sharma, a member of the BJP, filed the lawsuit. Lalan Kumar published the 13-second clip on January 13, 2022.

When this report was submitted, the video was still accessible on Lalan Kumar’s Twitter account.

On January 12, 2023, in honour of National Youth Day, also known as Vivekananda Jayanti, BJP leader JP Nadda spoke in front of a crowd in Tripura.

Nadda compared the successes of the saffron party to the failures of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) during his speech.

He also discussed all the improvements made to the nation’s infrastructure while the BJP was in power.