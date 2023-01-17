Infant and 17-year-old mother along with other four people killed in home shooting in California

Six people were shot dead at a home in California’s main agricultural valley on Monday, including a six-month-old baby cradled in the arms of her 17-year-old mother, in what authorities called a targeted attack and ‘horrific massacre.’

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux linked the killings to the illegal drug trade, stating that deputies had conducted a drug-related search warrant at the same home the week before.

‘We believe this was a message,’ Boudreaux said to reporters on the scene. ‘We believe this was a pre-planned family.’

He stated that two suspects were still at large.

Multiple shots were fired early Monday, prompting authorities to respond. Some victims were discovered on the street, while others were discovered inside their homes.

When authorities arrived, one victim was alive and injured but later died at a hospital, according to Boudreaux.