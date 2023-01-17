Italian actress, photojournalist and sex symbol of the 1950s and 60s, Gina Lollobrigida, dies at the age of 95

Gina Lollobrigida, an Italian actress, photojournalist, and sex icon of the 1950s and 1960s, passed away at the age of 95. The seductive Mediterranean classic, once dubbed ‘the most beautiful woman in the world,’ became a symbol of Italy’s bright post-World War II renaissance. She is best remembered for her roles in the films Beat the Devil, Solomon and Sheba, and Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell.

Corriere della Sera, her former attorney, told the media on Monday that she had been hospitalised for a while.

Lollobrigida, who had a modest origins, was paired with the biggest Hollywood stars of the day. She shared screen space with Humphrey Bogart, Rock Hudson, Burt Lancaster, Tony Curtis and Frank Sinatra and became one of the most recognisable cinema icons of the 1950s and 60s.

Expressing grief over her sudden death, Culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano wrote on Twitter, ‘Farewell to a diva of the silver screen, the protagonist of more than half a century of Italian cinema history. Her charm will remain eternal.’