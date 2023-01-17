Man from Thiruvananthapuram gets life in prison for killing his wife so he could remarry

A court in Thiruvananthapuram sentenced a man to life in prison and fined him Rs 60,000 on Tuesday for murdering his wife so he could wed another lady.

Joy Antony, an Anad resident, was given the appropriate amount of punishment by the capital’s Additional Sessions Court for killing his wife Sunitha.

The offence took place in August 2013. Sunitha was burned after Joy used a hand tiller to harm her.

The Nedumangad Police received a report about the incident. The court heard testimony from 26 witnesses and at least 23 pieces of evidence.

Joy was charged with the murder as well as tampering with the evidence.