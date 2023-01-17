Microsoft to widen access to the immensely popular software OpenAI, a startup

Microsoft will make the hugely popular programme OpenAI, a firm whose cutting-edge and well-liked ChatGPT has enthralled the world, more widely accessible.

Based on the cutting-edge technology, the Silicon Valley behemoth created its own service, named Azure OpenAI, and made it accessible to the public to attract new customers.

Cloud computing users of Microsoft have already seen a preview of the new technology. Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI solution is now being used by companies including Carmax and KPMG.

While creating filters that can screen for hazardous content for users’ benefit, the corporation is nevertheless scrutinising customers’ applications to reduce potential software misuse.

That news comes on the heels of a separate report which showed Microsoft was expected to invest a further $10 billion in addition to the $1 stake it already has in the startup OpenAI.

However, Microsoft declined to comment on the funding deal.

The public interest in the startup OpenAI has surged exponentially following its release in November.