Residents of the capital city experience a chilly morning as the minimum temperature dropped to 1.4 degrees Celsius

The minimum temperature of the capital city and its surrounding region dipped to 1.4 degrees Celsius on a chilly morning, marking the lowest temperature of the season as yet another round of cold waves swept across all of northwest India.

The minimum temperature in the nation’s capital has decreased by nine degrees in just two days. The national capital’s temperature yesterday ranged from 10.2 degrees on Sunday to 4.7 degrees on Saturday.

This is the coldest January temperature in Delhi since 2021. On January 1, 2021, the Safdarjung observatory, the city’s base station, recorded a minimum temperature of 1.1 degrees Celsius.

Tomorrow’s low in the city could be one degree Celsius, according to a senior meteorologist. Foggy weather and conditions of cold wave conditions prevailed over Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab and parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh as well.

In the state of Haryana, the minimum temperature of Hisar was recorded at 0.8 degrees Celsius, while Amritsar city of Punjab witnessed a plunge in temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius.