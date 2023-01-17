Riots erupt in several cities in China by angry and unpaid pandemic-control workers

The virus management system broke down in the days after China’s unexpected abandonment of its zero-Covid policy. Since then, China has experienced a constant problem with rising infection mortality rates.

The Chinese government will also have to deal with irate and underpaid pandemic-control staff. According to The New York Times, protests against delayed services, some of which date back to November, have broken out in a number of Chinese towns.

More than a hundred workers from a Chongqing factory that produces COVID-19 test kits hurled objects at the riot-suited police officers. In Hangzhou, some employees at a test kit firm scaled the roof and threatened to jump if their wage conflicts weren’t resolved.

Since the withdrawal of the zero-Covid policy, the demand for testing kits has plunged. As a result, the manufacturing factories have witnessed a revenue decline, leading to layoffs and pay cuts for workers. According to reports, mass testing in big cities contributed to 1.3 per cent of China’s economic outcome.