Shiv Sena responds to Maharashtra government’s recognition of Hindi as ‘national language’

The Maharashtra state Hindi Literature Academy was reestablished on Monday by a government resolution (GR) issued by the Maharashtra government. Hindi was identified as the country’s official language in the first line of the GR.

The Maharashtra government was harshly criticised by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi for designating Hindi as the national language in its GR. Notably, Hindi is one of India’s two official languages, along with English.

She stated: ‘It appears that Delhi now dictates and issues the Maharashtra state GRs verbatim. Hello, Maharashtra government. Marathi and Hindi are both recognised as official languages in India. The language of India is not Hindi.’