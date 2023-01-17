Tennis Australia bans Russian and Belarusian flags at the Australian Open

Russian and Belarusian flags were prohibited by Tennis Australia on Tuesday at the Australian Open after the Ukrainian ambassador sought action after spotting one in the crowd.

The Russian flag’s tricolour was visible on Monday during the opening-day match between Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia and Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine.

In a statement, Tennis Australia stated that ‘flags from Russia and Belarus are banned on-site at the Australian Open. Initially, we had a rule that said fans could carry them in but couldn’t use them to cause trouble. We had a situation yesterday when a flag was flown courtside. The prohibition is in force right away. We’ll keep collaborating with the players and our supporters to create the ideal tennis-watching environment.’

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, tennis players from the country have competed under a neutral flag, as is the case at the Australian Open.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia and New Zealand, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, late Monday called on Tennis Australia to take action.