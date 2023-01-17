The death toll in California rises to 20 as atmospheric rivers finally fade

The parade of atmospheric rivers that had doused California for three weeks finally faded on Monday, allowing some evacuees to return home and the state to focus on repairing washed-out roads, breached levees, and downed power lines.

The nine consecutive rainstorms that pounded California since December 26 killed at least 20 people, and tens of thousands were still under evacuation orders as of Monday, according to Governor Gavin Newsom in an executive order reinforcing the state’s response to storm damage.

‘The heavier rain in California is gradually fading. It shouldn’t be too heavy after midnight,’ said David Roth, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center.

While the storms were destructive, they also helped to alleviate a historic drought, as much of the state has already received half or more of its average annual rainfall.

However, with more than two months left in the rainy season, officials are urging Californians to continue conserving water because the U.S. Drought Monitor still classifies almost the entire state as being in moderate or severe drought. Reservoir levels remained below average for this time of year, according to officials.