UK government to oppose a proposed Scottish bill that would make it easier for people to legally alter their gender

The British government said on Monday that it will oppose a proposed Scottish bill that would make it easier for people to legally alter their gender, upsetting transgender rights activists and the nationalist Scottish government in Edinburgh.

For fear that it conflicts with ‘Great Britain-wide equalities legislation,’ Alister Jack, the secretary of state for Scotland, announced he would prevent the proposal from gaining royal assent, the last step before it becomes law. In addition to other things, this rule gives women and girls access to single-sex spaces like restrooms and shelters.

The Scottish government will probably appeal the decision to the UK Supreme Court.

The Conservative Party’s selection, according to Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, is ‘a full-frontal attack’ on the Scots.

‘The Scottish Government will defend the legislation and stand up for Scotland’s Parliament,’ she said on Twitter. ‘If this Westminster veto succeeds, it will be the first of many.’