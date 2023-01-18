After 68 customers were admitted with food poisoning, an Ernakulam hotel was forced to close.

A hotel in Ernakulam, Kerala, had its licence cancelled and its operations halted after 68 recent diners were sent to various hospitals with food poisoning. The event happened on Monday at a restaurant known as Hotel Majlis in the Paravur district of Ernakulam.

Two well-known Arabic delicacies from the hotel, al-faham and mandi, were devoured by those who were admitted to the hospital. After eating the food, the majority of them experienced nausea, diarrhoea, bodily discomfort, and indigestion.

After the event gained attention, Health Minister Veena George directed the Food Safety Commissioner to carry out an emergency inspection and submit a report. This report served as the foundation for the licence suspension decision. A nurse from the Kottayam medical college recently passed away after eating something from the restaurant.

In the meantime, 189 eateries in the state have undergone inspections by the food safety agency, and two have had their licences revoked. The minister’s office reported that 37 restaurants had received notices for being unclean.

In recent years, cases of food poisoning have been documented across the state. Following these incidences, Kerala’s Food Safety Department has started inspecting hotels and eateries.

The Food Safety Department examined 189 different establishments on Tuesday. Two of the unlicensed businesses operating in unsanitary conditions were shut down.