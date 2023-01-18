Akhilesh Yadav: ‘BJP Will Lose Power After 399 Days.’

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav claimed today that the ruling BJP has started counting its days and will not remain in power for another day after 399 days, in response to Prime Minister Modi’s remark at the national executive meeting that there are only 400 days till the 2024 elections.

Speaking at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s first public gathering in this city, Mr. Yadav predicted that the BJP would lose power after 399 days and form a new government on the 400th day.

He asserted that the nation has been left behind by the BJP, and that it is time for all progressive leaders to band together and work for the advancement of the nation.

Telangana Chief Minister and BRS President KCR collected such a sizable gathering and addressed the entire nation in this historic land of Khammam, Mr. Yadav remarked.

‘Today, when we have assembled in such vast numbers and in front of this assemblage, I can declare that if the BJP is being rejected in Telangana, then UP is not far behind,’ he said, noting that Uttar Pradesh will soon join other states in rejecting the ruling BJP.

Party leader K Chandrashekar Rao presided over the BRS gathering in Khammam. Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, Bhagwant Mann, Pinarayi Vijayan, the chief minister of Punjab, and D Raja, the general secretary of the CPI, all attended the meeting.