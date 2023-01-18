Applause Entertainment announces docu-series ‘Modern Masters’ about the inspiring story of filmmaker SS Rajamouli

A unique docuseries called Modern Masters has been unveiled by Applause Entertainment. It gives viewers a look into the life of director SS Rajamouli. The series will pull the curtain on the pioneering Masters of Indian Cinema, examining their processes, drives, and creative processes. Blockbuster director SS Rajamouli will take the lead in the first special.

The documentary special will show the master in all of his dynamic and varied splendour, both on the set and off, in the workplace, at home, and when travelling. Additionally, it will include interviews with some of the top figures in the business, including actors and producers, who have helped Rajamouli succeed.

In preparation for its publication, Modern Masters spent four months being extensively filmed in Hyderabad, Tokyo, and Los Angeles.

‘At Applause, we create content and celebrate its creators. In our first collaboration with Anupama Chopra and Film Companion, we are honoured to present ‘Modern Masters’, a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and the trailblazing talents who have shaped Indian Cinema. The first special of the docu-series will celebrate the incomparable S.S. Rajamouli, a true modern master whose groundbreaking work has inspired a generation of creators,’ said Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment.