Bishops in the Church of England oppose same-sex marriages

The Church of England will refuse to allow same-sex couples to marry in its churches, according to proposals unveiled on Wednesday, in which the centuries-old institution stated that marriage is between a man and a woman.
The proposals were developed by bishops, one of three parts of the Church of England’s governing body known as the General Synod, following a six-year consultation on sexuality and marriage, among other topics, and will be presented to the General Synod at a meeting next month.
The Church of England is at the heart of the Anglican Communion, which includes over 85 million people in 165 countries.
‘Same-sex couples would still be unable to marry in a Church of England church,’ the statement said, confirming an overnight BBC report that bishops had refused to support a change in teaching that would allow priests to marry gay couples.
Following a civil marriage, same-sex couples could have a service in church with ‘prayers of dedication, thanksgiving, or for God’s blessing on the couple,’ according to the proposals. Gay marriage became legal in the United Kingdom in 2013.
