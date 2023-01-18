Britain promises new law banning conversion therapy for LGBT individuals

In an effort to crack down on so-called treatments that promise to alter a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, Britain will work to outlaw conversion therapy that targets lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people.

The government will soon publish draught legislation outlining proposals to outlaw conversion practises in England and Wales, according to culture minister Michelle Donelan on Tuesday.

Donelan stated in a statement that ‘The Bill will protect everyone, including those targeted because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.’

Conversion practises, which can involve harmful or extreme methods, are intended to suppress or stop someone from being gay or from existing as a gender other than the one specified at birth. In a 2017 national LGBT survey, it was discovered that over half of the conversion therapy was provided by religious organisations, and that 2% of respondents had actually received it.

To stop ‘abhorrent practises which can cause mental and physical harm,’ the British government announced in 2021 that it would outlaw conversion therapy for LGBT individuals. However, it later decided that the ban would only apply to LGBT individuals.