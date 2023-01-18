Court acquits Philippine Nobel Prize winner Maria Ressa and her media outlet Rappler of tax evasion charges

The Philippine Nobel Prize laureate Maria Ressa and her news organisation Rappler were cleared of tax evasion allegations by a court on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters outside the court in Manilla after entering a not-guilty plea, Ressa declared, ‘Today, facts prevail, truth triumphs, justice wins.’

According to Reuters, she alleged that these accusations were politically motivated.

The 59-year-old Filipino-American journalist praised the verdict as a victory for justice and the truth after the verdict was announced, adding that ‘this acquittal is not only for Rappler; it is for every Filipino who has ever been falsely accused. These charges were politically driven,’ she continued, ‘and a flagrant abuse of power.’

The tax evasion case was filed following accusations by the state revenue agency, which claimed that Rappler, from its tax returns proceeds of 2015 omitted the sale of depository receipts to foreign investors. This further became the base for revoking the media outlet’s licence.

Ressa has been engulfed in legal battles for years and she claimed that she had been targeted for her critical news reports on Duterte. These cases have stoked international concerns over media harassment in the Philippines, which is touted as one of the most dangerous places for journalists in Asia.