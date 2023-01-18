Despite having knee problems, Shah Rukh Khan shot for Jhoome Jo Pathaan: Bosco Martis

The movie Pathaan will debut on January 25. The movie, which is Shah Rukh Khan’s return after a four-year absence, promises to be a visual extravaganza. With the songs, the teaser, and the trailer, the movie has already sparked hysteria. Jhoome Jo Pathaan, one of the movie’s songs, is a hit with everyone. Bosco Martis, the choreographer, recently discussed how Shah Rukh Khan performed flawlessly in the song despite having knee problems.

Choreographer Bosco Martis disclosed that, ‘Even when he is in pain, SRK won’t show it to you. He’ll carry out his duties as though they were required. He undoubtedly has knee problems. However, all of the dance routines in the song are leg movements. So it’s not simple. However, he urged us to press on with the filming and not to worry about his situation. He did what was required without making any concessions. To the best of his ability, he did everything to make Siddharth Anand and I happy. I was deeply moved by that.’

He continued by remarking on how hip and fashionable the Pathaan song is. ‘The moves were age-appropriate. It was not excessive. These actions weren’t well prepared using science. We merely assumed that they would look fine in these moves. There weren’t many takes because they were both so well practised. Working with Khan and Deepika was a delight. SRK in particular, as I got to take a photo with him and watch him dance for the first time in a very long time. I felt very valued by it’ stated Bosco Martis.