Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways announced flight services to Copenhagen in Denmark and Düsseldorf in Germany. The new flights will start operation from October 1, 2023.

The air carrier will operate 4 weekly flights to Copenhagen and 3 weekly flights to Düsseldorf. The flights will be operated using Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, with 28 seats in Business and 262 in Economy.