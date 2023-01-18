France to see major public transportation disruptions as employees protest against a pension reform plan

Operators have issued a warning that severe public transit disruptions are anticipated in France on Thursday as workers join a nationwide protest against a deeply unpopular pension reform plan. The currently being discussed measures in parliament would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 and boost the minimum amount of payments necessary to get a full pension.

Since the retirement age was raised, all unions in France will be striking together for the first time in 12 years on Thursday.

‘It’ll be a hellish Thursday,’ Transport Minister Clement Beaune told broadcaster France 2 on Tuesday, urging all those who could to work from home.

The public transportation company in Paris, RATP, issued a warning that services will be curtailed due to the closure of three metro lines and the partial operation of ten others.

Only two automated lines will be used for services, but they may become crowded, it said.

National railway operator SNCF reported that numerous high-speed trains will be out of service elsewhere in the nation, with only one in five continuing on some routes. Most slow intercity trains would be stopped too.