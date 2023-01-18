Gulf based air carrier introduces 96-hour visa with flight ticket

Riyadh: National air carrier of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabian Airline (Saudia) has announced new service for passengers. The air carrier informed that that travellers holding a flight ticket from the airline will be allowed to enter the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for a maximum of 4 days (or 96 hours). The passenger will also be allowed to use this time to perform Haj and Umrah in the Kingdom.

This system is already in place on a number of UAE-based airlines, with Etihad, Emirates, Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi offering transit visas of 48 to 96 hours along with plane tickets.