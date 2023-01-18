Indian Railways cancels 315 trains today: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has fully cancelled 259 trains and partially cancelled 66 trains today. The national transporter has cancelled these trains scheduled to depart today due to operational and maintenance issues. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like Lucknow, Bokaro Steel City, Amravati, Wardha, Nagpur, Pune, Pathankot, Asansol, Azimganj, Satara, etc.

Indian Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Full list of cancelled trains:

00402 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 02518 , 03085 , 03086 , 03359 , 03360 , 03592 , 03649 , 03650 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04148 , 04149 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04337 , 04338 , 04355 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04503 , 04504 , 04531 , 04547 , 04548 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04579 , 04582 , 04591 , 04592 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04652 , 04654 , 04689 , 04690 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04974 , 04975 , 04977 , 04978 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05155 , 05156 , 05334 , 05366 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 06623 , 06624 , 06802 , 06803 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11410 , 11651 , 11652 , 12216 , 12226 , 12241 , 12242 , 12317 , 12368 , 12369 , 12497 , 12498 , 12505 , 12529 , 12530 , 12537 , 12538 , 12571 , 12874 , 12987 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14505 , 14506 , 14510 , 14525 , 14526 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 14853 , 14866 , 15053 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15105 , 15106 , 15127 , 15129 , 15130 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15904 , 17309 , 17310 , 17333 , 17334 , 18103 , 18104 , 20948 , 20949 , 22165 , 22406 , 22441 , 22442 , 22531 , 22532 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36827 , 36840 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 38923 , 38924 , 52539 , 52965 , 52966

Also Read: Delhi’s Magenta line of the Metro has a hiccup after an attempted cable theft

List of trains delayed due to fog:

Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special (02563) – 2:30 hrs late

Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail (15658) – 4 hrs late

Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express (20805) – 2:20 hrs late

Sultanpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express (14013) – 1: 30 hrs late

Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana (22181) – 2:30 hrs late

Manikpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Uttar Pradesh Sampark Kranti Express (12447)- 2:45 hrs late

Steps to check the full list of cancelled trains:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement