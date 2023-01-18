India’s overall exports surge by 16.11% in December

New Delhi: The overall exports combining Merchandise and Services from India reported a positive growth of 16.11% in the April to December 2022 period. The Country’s overall exports during the period stand at $568.57 billion. It was at $489.69 billion during April to December 2021.

Overall imports to the country in April to December 2022 are at $686.70 billion. It was at $546.95 billion in April-December 2021. The overall imports registered a growth of 25.55%.

The country’s overall export remained at $61.82 billion in December 2022 which reported a negative growth of 5.26%t over the same period last year. The Overall import during the period is estimated to be $73.80 billion, exhibiting a negative growth of 1.95% over the same period last year.