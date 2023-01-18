Keep these in mind to increase sperm count

Male infertility is mainly a condition in which the male partner is unable to produce enough sperms to fertilize his wife’s eggs. Sperm count may be very low, sperm may be dead or deformed, obstruction of sperm ejection. The causes leading to male infertility are varied: from varicocele (swelling of the veins), sperm abnormalities, hormonal imbalance, certain diseases, regular intake of medications, to lifestyle problems (alcohol, smoking), any of these.

You can increase the number and quality of sperm if you pay attention to some things in your lifestyle. The most important of these is to avoid smoking and alcohol use, as tobacco use causes asthenozoospermia (low sperm motility), deformed and weak sperm, as well as genetic damage to chromosomes. Avoid alcohol completely if possible. Excessive alcohol consumption can affect sexual performance.

Avoid tight undergarments: Very tight undergarments can have a negative effect on sperm production. Stress on the testicles can affect sperm production. It can also lead to loss of sperm motility.

Avoid hot conditions- Spending too much time in excessively hot places can affect sperm production. Similarly, washing the testicles and penis with hot water should be avoided. Cool water and cool conditions will help the production of healthy sperm.

Sperm-Boosting Diet- Apart from the usual fats, proteins and carbohydrates, healthy sperm require certain types of nutrients and minerals. The best food sources are meat and liver; olive, grapeseed, and soy oils; vegetables such as peanuts, broccoli, spinach, and avocado, lentils, beans and green peas.