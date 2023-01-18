Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is politically pertinent movie: Mammootty

Mammootty’s upcoming appearance in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam has generated a lot of buzz among his devoted followers. He appears in the movie as a new persona, and the trailer hints at political overtones. In a recent interview with the media, Megastar stated that the movie discusses the necessity to overcome obstacles. The fantasy drama Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery.

‘Beyond linguistic, religious, and institutional differences, human values and emotions always have a time and place. We may stray from our routes occasionally, but we will always come back around to each other. That is the movie’s politics,’ the actor stated.