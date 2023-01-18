Six months after a couple commits suicide, their relatives wed their statues.

In Gujarat, a peculiar love story has come to light when a family married the sculptures of a couple six months after their passing.

According to reports, a guy and his lover committed suicide, giving up hope after learning that their families disapproved of their marriage. Ganesh and Ranjana were found by their families in Tapi, Gujarat, dangling from a rope in August 2022.

After this tragedy, their families believed that they were separated from one another while they were still alive as a result of them, and out of regret, they had their statues built. The rites were followed to marry the statues.

‘The lad was a member of our distant family, as a result, we weren’t prepared for marriage. But we could tell they both cared deeply for one another, which is why both families thought of this’ said girl’s grandfather, Bhimsingh Padvi.

The families claimed that they did so in order to grant their loved ones’ wishes and to allow their souls to find peace.