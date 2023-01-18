Tesla’s video on self-driving tech comes into question after an engineer’s testimony claiming the video to be staged

Tesla is facing issues again. A senior engineer’s testimony that the Tesla self-driving technology demo film from 2016 was staged raised doubts about it.

The video, which is still accessible on Tesla’s website, depicts a self-driving car with the driver ‘not doing anything.’

Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, praised the video on Twitter in October 2016 as evidence that ‘Tesla drives itself.’

The Director of Tesla’s Autopilot Software, Ashok Elluswamy, claimed in a deposition that the video doesn’t adequately depict what was witnessed.

The engineer explained how the video was made and said that the automobile that was shown parking itself had actually hit the parking lot fence when the driver wasn’t there.

The video was staged to promote Tesla’s self-driving technology to demonstrate features that the system lacked, such as the ability to accelerate at a green light and stop at a red one, said the engineer.

The deposition was taken as part of a lawsuit against Tesla over a 2018 Silicon Valley freeway crash that killed an Apple engineer.