This emirate in UAE extends Golden Visa validity

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has extended the Golden Visa validity period. The validity of Golden Visa is extended to 10 years for all categories. At present, the validity is 5 years.

Holders of this Golden Visa can sponsor spouses, children and parents regardless of age. The Golden Visa offers a wide range of residency options for professionals and researchers in the fields of science and knowledge such as doctors, specialists, scientists and inventors.

Also Read: India’s overall exports surge by 16.11% in December

The golden visa holder enjoys exclusive benefits including: a multiple-entry visa for a period of 6 months to complete the golden visa procedures, and a renewable residence visa for a period of 5 or 10 years.