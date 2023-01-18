Vigilance is investigating 30 cops with criminal pasts for accumulating money.

A few police officers recently received their termination letter as part of the Kerala Government’s ongoing campaign against officers with ties to criminal activity. The Vigilance will now investigate more than 30 police personnel who have gotten rich illegally by using their connections to goondas. They hold the positions of deputy superintendent of police, inspector, and sub-inspector.

On the list of officials under investigation are individuals who benefited financially from their connections to the sand and soil mining mafia and from serving as arbitrators in civil disputes.

According to Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham, investigations have been started against people who the Intelligence Department has determined have accumulated unreported riches. Deputy Superintendents of Police make up the majority of them. These people’s bank accounts and income tax records from the previous 10 years will be carefully examined. Investigations are also being conducted into the financial information of their family and others who are thought to be their benamis (proxies).