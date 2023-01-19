19-year-old man killed in riot during bull chasing event in Tamil Nadu

A riot erupted during a bull-chasing event in Tamil Nadu’s Thirupathur district as a result of miscreants chasing bulls into the crowds, killing a 19-year-old man. The miscreants spread rumours that the man died during a police lathi charge, prompting villagers to throw stones at the officers on duty. Several police officers were injured as a result of this.

The ‘Erudhu vidum thiruvizha’ is an annual festival held in the Thirupathur district during the Tamil month of Thai, where bullocks are let loose on the streets. A celebration in Kalnarsampatti devolved into a riot after some miscreants let loose the bullocks into the crowd, killing a 19-year-old man.

According to district officials, 200 bullocks were permitted for the event, which began at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and ended at 2.30 p.m. Despite the fact that 150 bullocks participated, the village committee requested that three more bullocks be allowed.

However, chaos ensued after the committee announced that the event had concluded, as miscreants who were upset that their bullocks were not permitted to participate let them loose in the crowd.