Actor Julian Sands, best known for his role in film ‘A Room With a View’ reported missing since Friday

The actor Julian Sands has been reported missing since Friday. He is best known for his work in the movies ‘A Room With a View’ and ‘Warlock.’ Early on Friday, the actor apparently went trekking in California’s San Gabriel Mountains, and he hasn’t come back since.

According to press reports, Sands, a resident of North Hollywood, went missing in the Baldy Bowl region of Mount Baldy around 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Despite starting a search, the team was forced to call it off on Saturday night due to the possibility of an avalanche in the area and the treacherous trail conditions brought on by snow and ice.

Since then, search efforts have continued using helicopters and drones, and ground personnel will pick back up when the weather is suitable. The local sheriff’s department has been carrying out the operation with Forest Service and has urged locals to stay out of the said area due to treacherous hiking conditions.

In a press release issued Wednesday, the sheriff’s department noted that conditions have led to 14 rescue missions in the past four weeks and that two hikers have died in that span.