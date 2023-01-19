Champagne sales in 2022 reached a record high of more than 6.5 billion USD, primarily due to the fading Covid pandemic

According to industry experts, the waning Covid epidemic was a major factor in champagne sales in 2022 reaching a record high of more than 6.5 billion USD. The industry’s expected double-digit sales growth from 5.9 billion USD in 2021 was in part due to its upmarket shift and the launch of more expensive vintage champagnes, according to the trade group Comite Champagne.

According to David Chatillon, co-president of the Comite Champagne, who talked to AFP, in 2022 ‘it naturally joined customers over the world as they cheered at the end of lockdowns and acquired the taste again for celebrating, going out, and travelling.’

Sales had decreased to 244 million bottles by 2020, when pandemic lockdowns were at their worst.

While domestic sales fell 1.7 per cent, exports increased by 4.3 per cent in volume to 187.5 million bottles.

Exports now make up 57 per cent of sales, compared to 45 per cent a decade earlier, as reported by AFP.

Due to the market’s annual volume of fewer than two million bottles, the suspension of shipments to Russia had little effect.