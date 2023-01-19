Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 41,600 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 160 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures rose marginally by 0.06% to Rs 56,317 per 10 gram. Earlier in the week, gold hit a record high of Rs 56,317 before retreating downwards.

In the international markets, price of spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,907.18 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,909.40. Among other precious metals, silver gained 0.1% to $23.44 per ounce, platinum was flat at $1,038.31, and palladium unchanged at $1,718.61.