Denmark to send artillery to Ukraine, postponing its own buildup

Denmark announced on Thursday that it will donate 19 Caesar howitzer artillery systems made in France to Ukraine, fulfilling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s wish but impeding the Nordic country’s own military buildup.

Kyiv requested the weapons systems from Copenhagen last month, sparking a debate in Denmark about whether the country could afford to donate much-needed artillery at the expense of its own armament as it seeks to replenish depleted stocks.

‘We have been in constant contact with the Ukrainians about the Caesar artillery in particular, and I am delighted that we have now received broad support from the Danish parliament to donate it to Ukraine’s freedom struggle,’ said Defence Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen in a statement.

Denmark has been tasked with establishing a heavy infantry brigade, known as the 1st Brigade, by 2032 as part of its NATO commitments. However, the project has been marred by delays, which have prompted criticism from the Western defence alliance.