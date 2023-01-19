Emirates Airlines announces new daily flight service to this city

Dubai: National air carrier of Dubai, Emirates has announced new daily flight service from Dubai to Hong Kong via Bangkok. The flight service will begin from March 29, 2023. Thus the frequency of flights to Hong Kong from Dubai will surge to 14 flights a week.

The Airbus A380 aircraft with flight number EK380 will depart Dubai at 10.45am and arrive in Hong Kong at 10pm. The return flight EK381 will depart from Hong Kong at 12.35am and arrive in Dubai at 5am.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia reduces Haj, Umrah comprehensive health insurance cost for foreign pilgrims

Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, or via travel agents. Travellers are also encouraged to check the latest entry requirements.