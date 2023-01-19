Emirates Airlines to reintroduce Airbus A380 on this route

Dubai: Dubai based Emirates Airlines has announced that it will reintroduce its flagship Airbus A380 aircraft on the Dubai- Casablanca route. At present, Boeing 777-300ER aircraft is used on the route. Airbus A380 aircraft will reintroduced from April 15,2023.

The A380 service, operating as EK751 departs from Dubai at 0730hrs, arriving in Casablanca in Morocco at 12:55. EK 752 departs from Casablanca at 14:45, arriving in Dubai at 01:15 the following day.

Also Read: UAE visa fess , Emirates ID fees increased

Emirates launched its Casablanca route in March 2002. The airline has carried more than 3.5 million passengers on the route. Last year, Emirates signed a codeshare agreement with the Royal Air Maroc, providing more travel options to customers of both airlines between Dubai and Casablanca.

Emirates has deployed A380 aircraft to 40 destinations worldwide. It said that by the end of this summer, A380 aircraft will be serving almost 50 destinations, which represents close to 90% of the airline’s pre-pandemic A380 network.