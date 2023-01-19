EU lawmakers want Iran’s Guards to be labelled a terrorist organisation.

On Wednesday, the European Parliament demanded that the EU list the Iranian Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation, accusing the potent group of suppressing protesters and providing drones to Russia.

As efforts to restart nuclear talks have stalled in recent months, relations between Tehran and EU member states have gotten worse. Tehran has detained a number of European citizens, and the EU has grown more critical of the government’s ongoing use of violence against protesters, including executions.

After the death of young Kurdish Iranian Mahsa Amini, who had been detained for allegedly disobeying the strict dress code imposed on women, there were widespread anti-government protests in Iran in September.

The European Parliament denounced ‘the brutal crackdown by Iran, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), on the demonstrations after Mahsa Amini’s death, following her violent arrest, abuse, and ill-treatment by Iran’s’morality police’ in a resolution supported by an overwhelming majority of lawmakers.