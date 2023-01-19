Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee depreciated against the US dollar. The sustained foreign fund outflows and muted trend in domestic equities weighed upon the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened weak at 81.45 against the US dollar, registering a decline of 15 paise over its last close. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee settled at 81.30 against the US dollar.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 365 trains today: Full list

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of 6 currencies, fell 0.09% to 102.26.Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 319.23 crore.