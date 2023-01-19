Kerala Govt appoints KV Thomas as State representative in Delhi, with cabinet rank

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government has decided to appoint former union minister KV Thomas as special representative of the state in New Delhi. He will also get cabinet rank. The cabinet which met on Thursday approved the decision to appoint Thomas as the special representative.

During the first Pinarayi Vijayan government, former MP A Sampath held the post. He was the first person to hold the post created in August 2019. The representative is entrusted with coordinating centre-state communications and accelerating the activities of the state government in Delhi.

KV Thomas, who is a former Congress leader, left the party last year. He is now associated with CPM. He campaigned for LDF in the Thrikkakara by-election in 2022. Besides Thomas, Kerala has an Officer on Special Duty in New Delhi. Venu Rajamony, a former diplomat, holds this post. The former Indian Ambassador to the Netherlands assumed charge of OSD for external cooperation in September 2021. His term was further extended by one year.

As the OSD, Rajamony liaises with the Ministry of External Affairs, foreign missions in New Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, among others, and Indian diplomatic missions abroad on matters pertaining to the Kerala diaspora and opportunities for external cooperation in diverse sectors.