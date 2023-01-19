Maruti Suzuki recalls 17,362 cars due to this issue

New Delhi: Popular automobile manufacturer in the country, Maruti Suzuki has recalled 17,362 vehicles. The automaker has recalled vehicles manufactured between December. 8, 2022 and January. 12, 2023 over a possible defect in its airbag controllers. The affected models include Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara.

‘The recall is being undertaken to inspect and replace Airbag Controller (“affected part”), free of cost, if required in these vehicles. It is suspected that there is a possible defect in affected part, which in rare case might result in non-deployment of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners, in the event of a vehicle crash,’ said Maruti Suzuki in a statement.

The company informed that affected vehicle owners will be receive communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops for immediate attention.