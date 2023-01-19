Meta to lift its ban on photos of bare breasts to be posted online following a decade-long ‘free the nipple’ campaign

Following a decade-long ‘free the nipple’ campaign, Meta’s independent monitoring board apparently decided to lift its tight restriction that had prohibited photographs of naked breasts from being posted on Instagram and Facebook.

According to the Guardian, the oversight board, made up of academics, politicians, and journalists, asked the tech company to modify its adult nudity and sexual activity community standard on January 17 ‘so that it is governed by explicit criteria that satisfy international human rights norms.’

It is believed that the board’s recommendations are legally binding, and Meta is likely to comply with them.

In its recommendation, the board said that ‘the old policy is based on a binary view of gender and a distinction between male and female bodies,’ which makes rules about baring nipples ‘unclear’ for those who do not identify as women.

It argued that the policy hindered inclusivity on the platforms, especially for women, intersex, non-binary and transgender people.