On Mumbai-Goa highway, head-on collision between car, truck, 9 died

On Thursday, a truck collided head-on with a car in the Mangaon area of the Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, killing at least nine people.

Around 5 a.m., the accident occurred near Repoli village. According to the police, the truck collided with the Eeco car as it was travelling in the opposite direction on the road.

The accident killed 9 people on the spot, including 4 women, and injured a 4-year-old boy.

The child was rescued with the help of locals after Goregaon police arrived on the scene.