Putin ally warns of nuclear war with NATO if Russia loses Ukraine

On Thursday, a Putin ally warned NATO that Russia’s defeat in Ukraine could spark a nuclear war, while the head of the Russian Orthodox Church said the world would end if the West tried to destroy Russia.

On the eve of a meeting of Ukraine’s allies to discuss sending more weapons to Kyiv, such apocalyptic rhetoric is intended to deter the US-led NATO military alliance from becoming even more involved in the war.

However, the explicit acknowledgement that Russia might lose on the battlefield marked a rare public moment of doubt from a prominent member of Putin’s inner circle.

‘Defeat of a nuclear power in a conventional war may precipitate a nuclear war,’ former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who serves as deputy chairman of Putin’s powerful security council, said in a Telegram post.

‘Nuclear powers have never lost major conflicts on which their fate is dependent,’ Medvedev, who was president from 2008 to 2012, said.