Report by Oxford estimates that over two billion tonnes of carbon dioxide are removed from the atmosphere annually

According to an independent analysis published on Thursday and headed by the University of Oxford, trees remove almost two billion tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere each year, despite rising spending on new technologies.

The report is the first to assess how much CO2 reduction has actually been accomplished and how much more needs to be done.

According to estimates, 1,300 times more carbon dioxide removal through new technologies, as well as twice as much from trees and soils, will be necessary by 2050 in order to comply with the Paris Agreement’s requirement that temperatures not rise by more than two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

‘CO2 removal is rapidly moving up agendas,’ said report co-author Steve Smith, a climate scientist at the University of Oxford who spoke to Reuters. But he said that despite growing interest and investment, ‘there are major gaps in information.’

Up until now, practically all efficient CO2 removal has been accomplished by actions like soil improvement and tree planting.