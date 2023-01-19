Tata Motors launches Nexon EV MAX XM in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Tata Motors has launched a new variant of the Nexon EV named ‘Tata Nexon EV MAX XM’ in the Indian market. The new SUV is priced at Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. Deliveries will begin from April 2023.

The Tata Nexon EV is powered by a 40 kWh battery pack. The MAX variants will now deliver a driving range of 453 km on a single charge.

The Nexon EV MAX XM features Electronic Parking Brake, Automatic Climate control, Electronic Stability Program with i-VBAC, Projector Headlamps with LED DRLs and LED tail lamps, Push Button Start, Digital TFT Instrument Cluster, ZConnect Connected Car tech with Smartwatch Connectivity and Rear Disc Brakes.