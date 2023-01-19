DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSAutomobile

Tata Motors launches Nexon EV MAX XM in India: Price and features

Jan 19, 2023, 09:16 pm IST

Mumbai: Tata Motors has launched a new variant of the Nexon EV named ‘Tata Nexon EV MAX XM’ in the Indian market. The new SUV is priced at  Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. Deliveries will begin from  April 2023.

The Tata Nexon EV  is powered by a  40 kWh battery pack. The MAX variants will now deliver a driving range of 453 km on a single charge.

Also Read: Know how to use one WhatsApp account on two devices 

The Nexon EV MAX XM features  Electronic Parking Brake, Automatic Climate control, Electronic Stability Program with i-VBAC, Projector Headlamps with LED DRLs and LED tail lamps, Push Button Start, Digital TFT Instrument Cluster, ZConnect Connected Car tech with Smartwatch Connectivity and Rear Disc Brakes.

Tags
shortlink
Jan 19, 2023, 09:16 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button